Manchester police Lt. Matt Barter and Capt. Peter Marr got some stares as they meandered through the Granite Square neighborhood last week.
No cruiser was in evidence. They were not running down a criminal or hollering commands. They were quick with eye contact, hellos and friendly conversations.
Their afternoon stroll in a hot-spot neighborhood -- areas where gun violence is concentrated -- is a key part of the police department’s strategy to reduce curb the problem.
Their mission: to make people feel safe, establish rapport with the residents and build community.
“If we can have some positive contact, maybe we can break down some barriers,” Barter said. “We’re trying to build up some social capital.”
The patrols are the most controversial aspect of the police department’s strategy to address gun crime.
City resident Grace Kindeke, who works on criminal justice issues for the American Friends Service Committee, said hot-spot patrols may make people in high crime neighborhoods feel safer. But they don’t address root causes such as homelessness, substance abuse, housing insecurity and domestic violence.
Other communities have instituted hot-spot patrols with social workers, outreach workers and neighborhood residents, she said. That sends a powerful message.
“It means this is our city, this is our community, we care for one another,” she said. Police can become involved when necessary, Kindeke said. “You just don’t start out with that,” she said.
Barter said that numerous studies by groups researching crime have pointed to the benefit of foot patrols in hot spot areas.
The foot patrols aren’t an enforcement effort, he said. Since August 2021, Manchester police have deployed about 490 foot patrols and made only nine arrests.
On West Street, Josh and Donna Davis said they’re happy to see the foot patrol. They rarely hear gunfire nowadays. Their chief problem involves people under the influence of hard drugs.
The biggest community issue was a mentally disturbed man throwing molotov cocktails.
“Their presence will thwart some of that,” Davis said.