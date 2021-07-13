A Weare man has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Stacey Colburn, 45, who pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year, was also ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution during a sentencing hearing held Monday in U.S. District Court, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
After investigators in 2019 identified an email address used to receive child sexual abuse images, authorities obtained a search warrant for Colburn’s home and cell phone. They seized his laptop and an external hard drive, which contained thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography, according to the news release.
Acting U.S. Attorney John Farley said those who possess child pornography “are perpetuating the sexual exploitation of the minors depicted in the images.”