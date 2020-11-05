Parents of a Weare toddler face negligent homicide charges after their baby girl died from an untreated urinary tract infection in February 2019, according to recently released indictments.
According to Weare police reports, the 1½-year-old also had hundreds of lice crawling on her body when she was taken to the hospital. She suffered from dehydration that followed several bouts of vomiting. And she was often underdressed for cold weather, according to a child, likely a sibling, interviewed by police.
The parents -- Christian Cummings and Mikayla Coburn, both 22 -- were named in indictments handed up last month by a Hillsborough County grand jury.
The two did not return a text message seeking comment, and their lawyers did not return a call.
The indictments list their address as 364 Colby Road, Weare. That is the address where police found the lifeless child -- identified as K.C. -- on the living room floor about 1 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2019. Efforts by police and the Weare Fire Department to revive the girl with cardiopulmonary resuscitation proved fruitless.
The parents told police the child had been throwing up and experiencing irregular bowel movements for about two days. But she stopped throwing up the day before she died.
"We were saying we were gonna take her to the doctor (Feb. 13) yesterday if she threw up again yesterday but she didn't end up throwing up so we didn't see a point. We thought it was just the 48-hour bug," Cummings told police, according to a court affidavit filed by Weare police.
The state Division of Children, Youth and Families had been involved with the couple and had told them they could not live at the Colby Road address, according to the affidavit.
Cummings told police that the girl was fine and breathing when put to bed the night before she died. She slept in an unspecified "seat" because vomit had dirtied her regular bed, Cummings told police. When she woke up, on Feb. 13 Cummings gave her a bottle of sugar water because he had no Pedialyte, and he thought she would feel better.
An autopsy determined the baby likely died of dehydration and urosepsis -- a sepsis that is a complication of an untreated or inadequately treated urinary tract infection, according to medical websites.
Another factor in her death was iron deficiency caused by the consumption of blood by lice, the affidavit said. Police said hundreds of lice were on her body, including her face, eyes and ears.
At the hospital, authorities noted fingernails and toenails covered in dirt and dirt under the girl's armpits.
About a month after the death, authorities interviewed a child at the Child Advocacy Center in Manchester. The child said the toddler and Cummings had been sleeping in a motor home but moved into the residence once the heater in the motor home no longer worked.
Police identified that child only by the initials J.C.
The child said K.C. coughed a lot because she was not dressed warmly enough. And she was often "itchy because they do not clean her properly," the affidavit reads.
Authorities brought charges against the couple in February 2020, and a judge released them on their own recognizance.
In applications for court-appointed lawyers, Cummings said he was homeless. Coburn gave a Pearl Street address in Manchester. Cummings had $6 to his name; Coburn was working at a fast-food restaurant.