Fentanyl

A photo of bags of fentanyl that were seized in a drug bust.

 WTIC-TV

A West Swanzey man who shipped several kilos of fentanyl in the mail to Michigan and other locations across the country has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said last week.

The Department of Justice said in 2022, from June through December, 24-year-old Craig Warme operated an online store on the dark web called ‘DopeKingUSA,’ through which he sold and mailed drug orders across the country, Totten said in a statement.