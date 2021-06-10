Cindi Adler, the former town clerk accused of stealing $300,000 from Westmoreland, appears close to settling the civil lawsuit brought against her by the town, and charges filed in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene.
The town filed the civil lawsuit last year, claiming Adler, 62, stole $300,000. Prosecutors brought indictments against her earlier this year for allegedly taking at least $26,000 in property tax payments and car registration fees paid to the town over the course of several years, according to court records.
This week, the Chesire County Attorney’s Office filed a motion with the court seeking a settlement conference. Adler’s criminal attorney, Richard Guerriero, declined to comment on the case. Civil court records show that the town’s attorney, Silas Little, and Adler’s civil attorney, J.R. Davis, filed a notice with the court in March that a settlement has been reached.
Westmoreland’s Town Administrator, Jo Ann LaBarre, said no settlement in the civil lawsuit has been filed with the town yet. She said that will likely happen after the criminal case is settled.
The board had taken Adler to court in June of 2018 demanding that she turn over the financial books, according to the civil lawsuit. Adler responded in August by handing over the information and stepping down.
The subsequent audit found more than $27,000 in missing tax money paid by residents, but never received by the town, the lawsuit states. The town then paid for a forensic audit which found that between 2012 and 2018, when Adler was the tax collector, the town was short about $41,000 every year in the cash receipts, according to the lawsuit.
In 2019, New Hampshire State Police announced they were investigating a former Westmoreland town employee without naming Adler.
According to a state police search warrant affidavit filed in court, the town’s initial audit found things like $16,000 in overpayments for property tax bills recorded by Adler for 2017, but the property owners told town officials they had not overpaid their accounts. There were also numerous instances of liens being improperly placed on various properties, according to the affidavit.
Adler was known to do much of her work in hand, in her own ledgers. She did a significant amount of work from home, including work for motor vehicle registration, according to court records.