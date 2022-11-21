COLORADO-SHOOTING/

Jey Swisher reacts after a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., November 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The man suspected of carrying out the horrific shooting inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub over the weekend appears to have also been arrested last summer following an alleged bomb threat and long standoff with law enforcement.

Officials said Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, opened fire inside the Club Q nightclub just before midnight Saturday, killing five and wounding at least 25, before “heroic” patrons stopped the gunman.