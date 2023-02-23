Commissioner Quinn

Commissioner of Safety Robert Quinn speaks at a press conference at the Hooksett Welcome Center rest area on Interstate 93 in March 2022.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Someone inside the New Hampshire Department of Safety leaked material related to a questionable background check requested by Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn, according to recent filings in a whistleblower case.

Information about the leak was contained in a filing by Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, a Manchester lawyer who is seeking whistleblower protection for former Safety Department employee Tiffany Foss.