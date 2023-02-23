Someone inside the New Hampshire Department of Safety leaked material related to a questionable background check requested by Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn, according to recent filings in a whistleblower case.
Information about the leak was contained in a filing by Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, a Manchester lawyer who is seeking whistleblower protection for former Safety Department employee Tiffany Foss.
As first reported by the New Hampshire Sunday News, Foss questioned a criminal background check run at Quinn’s behest on someone identified in the recent filing as the son of “a good friend” of his. The man had no gun application pending in New Hampshire, but he had been denied a concealed weapons permit in Massachusetts, where he was a resident, according to the filing.
The filing describes the criminal record obtained through the background search as “illegally procured.”
In the Feb. 17 filing, Amodeo-Vickery wrote about leaks in the Department of Safety.
Amodeo-Vickery wrote that “someone inside the DOS had access to the criminal record of (Quinn’s) friend’s son and mailed it to several retired troopers and others.”
A reporter originally contacted Foss last October after receiving an anonymous mailing that mentioned the background check run for Quinn.
In response to a request for an interview with Quinn for this article, Tyler Dumont, the department’s communications director, wrote in an email: “The Department is not going to comment on the pending litigation matter at this time.”
As safety commissioner, Quinn oversees the state police, the state Fire Marshal, the Division of Motor Vehicles, Homeland Security and the E-911 system. The position generally is considered one of the most powerful in state government, because of its reach over law enforcement and public safety agencies.
Safety Department lawyer Allison Greenstein has urged the Department of Labor to dismiss the Foss complaint.
The Safety Department filing does not address the background check directly. Instead, it takes issue with Foss’s timing, saying the alleged retaliation took place before she took issue with the background check. Greenstein also faults Foss for not going through internal channels before making a whistleblower complaint.
The Department of Labor has not decided whether to dismiss the complaint.
Investigation goes nowhere
State and federal law limits access to and use of information contained on law enforcement databases. Legitimate reasons for their use include criminal investigations, court proceedings and gun purchases. Law enforcement officers are constantly warned against running background checks for personal reasons.
The criminal background check in question was run through Gun Line, the state police program used to vet handgun buyers in New Hampshire.
The latest filing in the case states that Attorney General John Formella previously launched an investigation into the Quinn-ordered background check.
Both Foss and the employee who ran the background check, Elias Furey, cooperated with investigators in the Justice Department Public Integrity Unit, according to the filing.
But none of the troopers cooperated with investigators, it states.
“Interestingly, all troopers involved in this matter were subsequently promoted by (state police) Colonel (Nathan) Noyes,” the filing states.
Three state police troopers were identified as being involved in the matter:
Trooper Michael Arteaga, who on Oct. 1, 2021, told Furey to run the background check on Quinn’s friend. Arteaga was promoted to sergeant in September 2022. He now works at the Justice Information Bureau, which oversees Gun Line.
Lt. Victor Muzzey, who on Oct. 4, 2021, received an email from Foss about the background check but took no action, according to Foss. Muzzey was promoted to captain the following February and oversees the Justice Information Bureau.
Maj. John Marasco, who allegedly set up the telephone conversation in which Quinn asked Arteaga to run the check. Marasco was promoted to head the Division of Motor Vehicles in February 2022.
Foss’s filing describes a cutthroat workplace that involved sexual harassment, retaliatory actions against complainers and orders from “upstairs” to get rid of people who crossed Quinn. Foss suffered a stroke because of work-related stress, according to the filing.
Gun Line speed criticized
By fall 2021, Foss was on the hot seat for several reasons, according to the filing.
Her problems stemmed from a 2020 meeting with the Gun Line team at which Quinn said he wanted to pare down background checks so they could be processed more quickly.
“She (Foss) would constantly receive complaints from the Governor’s office, and from (Executive) Councilman (David) Wheeler regarding how long background checks were taking,” the filing states.
Quinn asked Foss what she thought about speeding up the process. Foss objected, and Quinn was unhappy with her answer, according to the filing.
“This was the beginning of (Quinn’s) campaign to get her out of his department,” the filing states.
Four years earlier, Gun Line had come under strong criticism after a mentally ill man was able to purchase a firearm with which he shot two Manchester police officers.
Within seven months of the meeting with Quinn, Foss was written up for three reasons: having a messy office, not creating a PowerPoint presentation in a timely manner and insubordination.
According to the filing, the insubordination involved Foss’s decision not to write up a subordinate, Sandra Roy, after her supervisor advised her to.
Foss said her supervisor had an ulterior motive: “Sandra had recently been sexually harassed by another employee, Sgt. Justin Rowe, and (Foss) believed that the only reason her supervisor wanted Sandra written up was because he was looking to retaliate against her for bringing a sexual harassment to light,” the filing states.
Foss, the highest-ranked civilian employee in the State Police Permits and Licensing Unit, quit her job of 20 years in October 2021. She now works with the state Department of Health and Human Services.