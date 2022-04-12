NEW YORK — Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire Tuesday in a New York subway station, leaving at least 29 people injured and turning the morning commuter rush into a scene of horror.
None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, and the incident is not being investigated as an act of terrorism, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during an afternoon briefing. Sewell said the shooter put on a gas mask and apparently opened a canister on the train, filling the subway car with smoke and then shooting multiple people on the train and the platform in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.
Potentially complicating the ongoing manhunt: At least one security camera did not capture the attack because of a malfunction that authorities are still investigating, according to New York Mayor Eric Adams, D.
Officers were called to the 36th Street subway station near Fourth Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. Fire officials arrived on the scene to find several undetonated devices in the area, they said. Sewell said there were “no known explosive devices on our subway trains.”
Investigators on the scene recovered a handgun, ammunition, smoke grenades — at least some of which had been expended — and a backpack which they believe belonged to the gunman, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the case.
One of the officials said investigators also found fireworks. That official said investigators also recovered some type of evidence that helped them link the suspect to a rented U-Haul van, and on Tuesday evening, investigators were responding to a van that appeared to match the description.
Konrad Aderer, 53, said he was texting his wife on the subway stairs when a man with bloody legs appeared, his pants down. He warned Aderer and others about danger below.
“He said people were injured and bleeding,” Aderer said in an interview with The Washington Post. The documentary filmmaker and producer said he thought about taking out his phone to record what was going on but decided against it, thinking there was not much he could do to help and certain aid would arrive.
Sirens began to blare as he texted his wife and workplace about the shooting and walked away. Later that day, he picked up his two children, ages 5 and 11, from school.
“Just seeing my kids right now made me feel grateful I escaped it,” Aderer said. “It’s just disturbing until the person is caught.”
U-Haul confirmed that law enforcement officers were searching for a rental van in connection with the subway shooting after reports that the gunman had driven a vehicle with Arizona plates.
The rental truck, a white cargo van with U-Haul branding on its sides, was later located on King’s Highway in Brooklyn, WCBS Newsradio 880 reported. The city’s police officers had been told earlier to look for the van and detain the occupants immediately, the Associated Press reported.
An NYPD official said a potential suspect was believed to possibly be wearing a construction vest.
Sunset Park, the site of the shooting, has long been a hub for working-class immigrant communities and is considered one of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods. The 4th Avenue subway station is at the core of the neighborhood’s Latin American community, made up largely of Puerto Ricans, Dominicans, Central Americans and Ecuadorans. It is also a major transfer station for commuters across Brooklyn.
Prima Ruiz, a longtime resident of Sunset Park who lives just a block from the station, said she first noticed what was happening when she saw masses of people running northward away from the station and toward Manhattan.
“Nothing shocks me in New York City anymore,” she told The Washington Post as four helicopters circled the neighborhood overhead. “But this is something that I’ve never seen before. They were ambulances rushing people out and they had to lock down the school right here.”
Police cars raced up and down nearby 3rd Avenue while residents gathered a block away, musing about whether the suspect was still at large.
A witness who was inside the station when shots rang out described confusion and panic. Juliana Fonda was riding on the N express train as it approached the 36th Street station in Sunset Park when she heard gunshots in the car directly behind her.
“You couldn’t really tell what was happening,” said Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC who recounted her experience on the station’s “Brian Lehrer Show” Tuesday morning. “You just heard pops . . . and there was smoke in the other car.”
Fonda said passengers in that car began pounding on the locked door of her carriage “trying to get away from something that was happening.”
“None of us in the front of the train knew what was going on, but people were pounding and looking behind them running and trying to get on the train.”
When the train arrived at 36th Street, the doors opened and there was smoke throughout the platform, Fonda said. She told WNYC that she saw people on the ground who had “obviously been shot.”
“It was terrifying,” Fonda said.
Commuter Yav Montero told CNN he was heading to work from his home in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, when he heard what sounded like “a bunch of scattered popping” inside the N train car he was riding while it was briefly stopped due to rail traffic as it approached the 36th Street station.
“It sounded loose like fireworks on the floor,” Montero said. “I didn’t think it was gunshots.”
Montero said thick smoke quickly engulfed the train, and passengers pushed to the front of the car trying to escape the apparent shooter. As he crouched on the floor of the car, an elderly woman reached into her purse and handed him a small can of pepper spray and told him to “use it just in case.”
“That’s how desperate people were,” Montero said.
Fire and police officials did not elaborate on the injuries to the victims but said they were transported to NYU Langone and Methodist hospitals.
A spokesman for Adams said that the mayor continues to be briefed on the situation and asked New Yorkers to stay away from the area for their safety. Adams tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend and is isolating at home.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, said that she had been briefed on the incident and first responders were on the scene. She said further updates would be provided as the investigation continues.
Multiple federal agencies were monitoring the situation by midmorning, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. Attorney General Merrick Garland received a preliminary briefing and the Department of Homeland, a spokeswoman said.
The FBI is responding to the incident, a federal law enforcement official said, adding that it was too early to determine if there was any federal crime involved.
President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and White House senior staff were in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Swell, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.