A Wilton man was arrested over the weekend and charged with two counts of burglary after police claim he stole a television, power tools and other items from a cottage in Wells, Maine.
Matthew Audette, 48, was arrested Saturday night by Wells police, officials said in a release.
Around 3:18 p.m. Saturday, Wells police responded to a report of a burglary Friday night at a cottage on Deptula Lane. Officers responding to the area were told a neighbor’s shed had been broken into as well.
During the investigation, officers were told a television was stolen from the cottage, while a Ryobi electric lawn equipment, a lawn mower, leaf blower, and a string trimmer was allegedly taken from the shed.
During a neighborhood canvas, police obtained a video of a suspect vehicle and passed a description on to other officers.
While enroute to assist at the scene, another Wells police officer reported seeing a vehicle which fit the description of the suspect vehicle. The officer took down the registration for the vehicle and passed the information on to .
Around 6:50 p.m. Saturday officers passed by a home near where the burglaries occurred, and reported seeing the possible suspect vehicle. Officers stopped and made voluntary contact with the owner of the vehicle, identified by police as Audette.
According to police, when Audette opened the vehicle’s door to speak with police, officers reported seeing a television and Ryobi products inside.
Audette was questioned and allegedly admitted to committing the burglaries of the shed and cottage the night before, police said in a release.
Audette was charged with two counts of burglary, and bail was set at $1000. He was unable to post bail and was transported to the York County Jail.
Audette was given an arraignment date of May 3 at the York County Judicial Center in Biddeford, Maine.