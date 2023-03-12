Wilton man charged with burglary after allegedly taking items from Maine cottage, shed

A Wilton man was arrested over the weekend and charged with two counts of burglary after police claim he stole a television, power tools and other items from a cottage in Wells, Maine.

Courtesy Wells, Maine Police Facebook

A Wilton man was arrested over the weekend and charged with two counts of burglary after police claim he stole a television, power tools and other items from a cottage in Wells, Maine.

Matthew Audette, 48, was arrested Saturday night by Wells police, officials said in a release.