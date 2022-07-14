KEENE — A Winchester man charged with the murder of his step-grandfather waived his arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court on Thursday and is being held without bail.
Keegan Duhaime, 26, of Winchester was arrested Wednesday and charged with the Saturday shooting death of his grandmother’s husband in a Scofield Mountain Road home.
Geoffrey W.R. Ward, Senior Assistant Attorney General, said Thursday that all three lived together in the home.
According to a statement from Attorney General John M. Formella and state and local police, Duhaime is charged with second-degree murder “for knowingly causing the death Timothy Hill, 72, by shooting him and one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing Hill’s death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him.”
Ward said the two different second-degree murder charges represent alternative theories so far in the investigation.
“It’s not uncommon that we charge alternative theories,” Ward said. “This case still has to be indicted so I can’t say what charges would come before a grand jury.”
On Wednesday, Winchester police were called to Hill’s 484 Scofield Mountain Road home in Ashuelot, a village of Winchester, at about 11:30 a.m. for a welfare check, authorities said.
Officers on the scene discovered Hill deceased inside the residence, they said.
Authorities identified Duhaime as the grandson of Hill’s wife, who also lives at the home, and initially reported the death as suspicious Wednesday evening. Later that night Duhaime was arrested and charged with murder.
An autopsy of Hill’s body took place Thursday and revealed that Hill died from one gunshot wound to the head.
“The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg. Dr. Weinberg determined that the cause of Mr. Hill’s death was a single gunshot wound to the head, and that the manner of his death was homicide,” authorities said in a Thursday evening press release.
With the autopsy results, authorities also said, “Both charges allege that the shooting occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022.”
Duhaime was scheduled to be arraigned at the Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene Thursday, however, according to Ward, Duhaime waived his arraignment and that the affidavit — a court document that lays out the evidence investigators have gathered so far in a case — has been sealed by the court. Ward added that Duhaime is being held without bail.
“The affidavit was sealed at the state’s request,” Ward said Thursday. “Generally at this stage of the investigation, we request arrest warrant affidavits be sealed. … The investigation is ongoing.”