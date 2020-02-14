WINDHAM — The man accused of slapping a teenage supporter of President Donald Trump and dislodging another man's tooth on Primary Day pleaded not guilty Friday.
Patrick Bradley, 34, was arraigned on three counts of misdemeanor simple assault and a disorderly conduct violation in circuit court.
Court documents say Bradley slapped the teenager in the face, punched Stephan Leclerc in the face and shoved Philip Abirached. . Witnesses told police the attack on the teen was unprovoked.
According to an affidavit, Sgt. Brian Bliss of the Windham Police Department was working a detail assignment at the Windham High School during the primary Tuesday when he requested a unit respond to the school for a reported assault at 6:12 p.m.
Officer Matthew Courtois responded to the scene and spoke with Bradley and the alleged victims.
Courtois noticed blood on Bradley’s hand, and when he asked Bradley about it, Bradley told the officer he was placed in a headlock by a man later identified as Leclerc, and that he “got his hand stuck in that male’s mouth while trying to free his hand.”
Leclerc told the officer that Bradley yelled at the Trump supporters and campaign workers in the tent on his way into the polling station, calling them fascists. When he left the building, he slapped the teenager.
The teen told police that he said “goodnight, sir” to Bradley, as he had been all the exiting voters, when Bradley yelled a profanity and struck him.
The teen “stated that he was terrified and in shock,” the warrant states.
Leclerc and Abirached tried to intervene after Bradley allegedly slapped the teen. Leclerc told police Bradley struck him in the face and then put his hand in his mouth.
Leclerc said he had a tooth come loose after he was struck.
The alleged victims also told police that Bradley started throwing signs and tried to topple the Trump tent. Police observed signs strewn on the ground and the tent was askew.
Officers spoke with one anonymous witness whose account was similar to the alleged victims, and they reviewed school surveillance footage, which only clearly showed the initial assault of the teenager, according to the warrant.
A trial management conference is scheduled for March 4.
New Hampshire GOP Chair Stephen Stepanek decried the attack on the teen Trump supporter on Twitter and called on the state’s congressional delegation to weigh in.
“This is a despicable and unacceptable act...I call on Senators Shaheen and Hassan, Congresswoman Kuster and Congressman Pappas to condemn this attack," Stepanek tweeted.
The alleged attack has garnered national attention with Fox News reporting that the President's son, Don Jr., reached out to console the teen.
Bradley, who is presently still in custody at Rockingham County jail, has a history of losing his temper.
He was convicted in 2018 for felony reckless conduct and two counts of simple assault in Strafford County Superior Court.
He was arrested in Rochester on March 12, 2017 with multiple charges including resisting arrest, disobeying an officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless conduct and assault. Three drug charges were ultimately dropped.
According to Rochester Police, Bradley purposely rammed another vehicle from behind, for which he was charged with felony reckless conduct. When police responded to the scene, they said Bradley tried to flee in his vehicle. Police say Bradley punched an officer in the face twice before a brief struggle ensued, and he was taken into custody.
He was sentenced to a maximum of three years for the reckless conduct, and a mandatory minimum of one year and six months in state prison, all suspended for five years of good behavior and required counseling.