Police arrested an armed Windham man who had threatened to harm his father after a brief search and neighborhood lockdown Tuesday afternoon.
Windham Police arrested Emilio Murgo, 26, and charged him with criminal threatening with a firearm and reckless conduct domestic violence with a deadly weapon, both felonies, as well as simple assault by physical contact.
Police responded to the home on Mary Street at about 1 p.m. for a domestic disturbance between a father and son. When they arrived, the son had already fled the scene in a vehicle but returned at some point while officers were en route.
Capt. Michael Caron said about 10 officers responded to the scene.
Officers set up a perimeter in the area and a shelter-in-place was broadcast to neighboring residents.
About half an hour later, Murgo stepped out of his vehicle, and officers found a handgun inside the vehicle. Murgo surrendered without incident, Caron said.
The shelter in place was quickly lifted.
Caron said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the case.
Murgo will be arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court at a later date to be determined.