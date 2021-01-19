A Windham man was arrested Tuesday after his girlfriend claimed he pointed a loaded gun in her face and attempted to strangle her over the long holiday weekend, police said.
Windham police arrested Deion Ferrone, 24, of Juniper Road on charges of second degree assault, domestic violence related - strangulation (two counts); criminal threatening with a deadly weapon; criminal restraint; first degree assault with a firearm; criminal threatening – conduct; being a career criminal in possession of a handgun.
Ferrone was also charged with two misdemeanor domestic violence assault charges.
According to Windham police Capt. Mike Caron, the charges stem from multiple incidents involving Ferrone and his girlfriend at their Juniper Road residence between Friday, Jan. 15 and Monday, Jan. 18.
According to police, the victim told officers on Friday that Ferrone woke up in the afternoon and allegedly began assaulting her.
The victim also told officers that on Saturday, Ferrone began to assault her again by “throwing her around, pulling her hair and at one point put his hands around her neck and began to choke her again,” according to a statement by Caron.
“Ferrone threatened to kill her and pointed a loaded revolver in her face,” Caron said in a statement.
According to police, at some point Saturday night the victim was allowed to leave the residence.
She told police she began receiving text messages on Monday Jan. 18, threatening to do harm to her and kill her, according to Caron.
A warrant was requested by Windham police, and Ferrone was arrested in Derry around noon Tuesday and transferred to the custody of Windham police without incident.
Ferrone is being held on preventative detention at the Rockingham County House of Corrections and will be arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court on Wednesday.