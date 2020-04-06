The man who New Hampshire State Police charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after crashing a truck and seriously injuring a female passenger Saturday was an off-duty Hudson police officer, the Hudson Police Department told the Union Leader Monday.
Zachary Nardini, 24, of Windham was driving a 2013 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck on Old Landfill Road early Saturday morning when he lost control of his vehicle, swerved right and struck a telephone pole.
His passenger, identified by state police as Chantal Gora, 23, of Hudson, received serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua by Hudson emergency medical personnel.
Nardini was evaluated and refused transport.
Hudson police responded to the scene and, upon identifying the driver as one of their officers, immediately called state police at 1:48 a.m.
Hudson Police Chief William Avery said his department called state police to ensure transparency. He said Nardini was hired in July 2019 and recently graduated from the police academy.
“I am disappointed that he made a bad decision which injured a Hudson resident," Avery said. "I am grateful, both people in the vehicle are expected to make a full recovery,”
Avery said he has since accepted Nardini’s resignation from the police department.
According to Gora’s Facebook account, she is still in the intensive care unit at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and was scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Gora also wrote that some people were blaming her for getting in the truck. She said Nardini wasn’t slurring his words nor gave any other signs of impairment. She said the crash occurred eight minutes after Nardini picked her up.
After the crash, Gora recounted being trapped inside the truck and feeling scared. She defended Nardini as a generous, helpful person.
“When it happened he got trapped under steering wheel I thought he was dead he held my hand tried kicking the window to get us out,” Gora wrote.
She said Nardini kicked repeatedly, and she says he eventually got her out of the truck.
“I'm sure he will never do what he did ever again,” Gora said.
Nardini is due to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court South on May 7.