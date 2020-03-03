Windham police say a 25-year-old woman was held against her will by the threat of violence, and assaulted multiple times by her boyfriend at his mother’s home at 34 Doiron Road in Windham.
“It happened over a five-day period where she was held at the residence,” Capt. Michael Caron told the Union Leader.
Caron said the woman managed to escape during a drive to Salem. On Feb. 15, the alleged victim jumped out of the car at the intersection of Zachary’s Crossing and Route 111 and found a friendly passerby who drove her straight to the Salem Police Department.
Windham Police investigated and got an arrest warrant approved for Alec Blazek, 24, of Brentwood that same day. Blazek is charged with second degree assault for felony strangulation, felony kidnapping and five counts of domestic violence simple assault.
“We were looking for him for several days before he finally turned himself in,” Caron said.
On Feb. 21, police also issued an arrest warrant for Blazek’s mother, Felisa Blazek, 49, of Windham, who is facing a charge of felony kidnapping. Both Alec and Felisa turned themselves in on Feb. 26.
Caron said the mother was in the car when the alleged victim escaped the vehicle, and the woman was held at her house.
“Neither defendant has given us a statement but I would say that the mom was aware of some of it anyways,” Caron said.
He said the investigation is ongoing and he cannot comment on whether the alleged victim showed physical signs of violence, or what conditions she was allegedly kept in.
“This is a very rare situation. Obviously it’s domestic violence related, but this is rare,” Caron said.
Both Alec and Felisa were released on personal recognizance bail, he said.
Their arraignments are scheduled for March 12 at Rockingham County Superior Court. Each felony charge comes with a potential of 3 1/2 to 7 years of prison time, and each misdemeanor up to 12 months in jail.
Alec Blazek has a history of domestic violence charges, according to court records. In August 2019, domestic violence simple assault charges were dropped, and a charge of obstructing a report of domestic violence was reduced to disorderly conduct. That same month, the Brentwood Family Court granted a domestic-violence-related petition for a restraining order against Blazek.
Blazek faced domestic violence charges for assault, stalking and false imprisonment in 2018 and 2015. Several charges were dropped, but in 2015, Blazek was convicted of second degree assault and resisting arrest in Rockingham County Superior Court, and in 2018, he was convicted of stalking at Hillsborough County Superior Court North.