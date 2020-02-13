WINDHAM -- Police arrested a man accused of assaulting three people in a Trump tent outside the Windham High School polling station as he exited the building.
Police charged Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham with three counts of simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of violation level disorderly conduct, according to a press release from the Windham Police Department.
As Bradley exited the polling station at about 6:12 p.m. on Tuesday, police said he slapped a 15-year-old across the face as he was passing a Trump tent occupied by several Trump supporters and campaign workers. Authorities say he then proceeded to assault two other adults who tried to intercede.
Bradley allegedly left a path of destruction in his wake, as he was also accused of “throwing Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock over the aforementioned tent.”
Police say Bradley is being held at Rockingham County Jail on $5,000 cash bail with an administrative hold for a probation violation. He is due to be arraigned Friday.