New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol arrested a local man after a Lake Winnipesaukee boat chase on Thursday.
State police joined Gilford Police Department in the pursuit of Peter Morrissette of Gilford just before 6 p.m. after an incident involving an assault, according to police.
Morrissette, 59, left the scene of the incident in a boat near Smith Cove area on Lake Winnipesaukee, police said.
NHSP-Marine Patrol Supervisor Brian Starck approached Morrissette’s boat on the water and had a brief conversation with him. But Morrissette refused to cooperate and drove his boat away, police said.
Starck pursued Morrisette with the help of other NHSP and Gilford patrol boats. The pursuit continued at varying speeds across a large portion of Lake Winnipesaukee, police said.
After an hour's pursuit, Morrissette agreed to turn himself in at Marine Patrol Headquarters, via a contact made by cell phone. About 7:30 p.m., officers from the Gilford Police Department and Marine Patrol arrested Morrissette.
Morrissette was charged with felony reckless conduct as well as careless and negligent operation of boats, disobeying an officer and disorderly conduct, all Class A misdemeanors.
The Gilford Police Department also is charging Morrissette with one count of domestic violence-simple assault, also a Class A misdemeanor.
Morrissette was scheduled for arraignment Friday at Belknap County Superior Court.
Anyone with information can call State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or email him at nicholas.m.haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.