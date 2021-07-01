WOLFEBORO — A local man has been charged with killing four cats, and told police he killed 13 in total.
Brendan Elwell, 25, was arrested June 25 by Wolfeboro police on four counts of felony cruelty to animals and is being held on preventive detention, after being deemed a potential danger to himself and others by Judge Amy Ignatius. A status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6, according to documents from Carroll County Superior Court.
County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi announced Elwell’s arrest on June 30, saying the arrest was “in connection with several mutilated cats found in the town.”
He told investigators he began acquiring cats from Craigslist and there were “lots of videos and pictures on his cell phone that would give (an officer) nightmares.”
According to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest filed by Wolfeboro police, on July 22, 2020, two mutilated kittens were found in the area of the Glendon Street municipal parking lot and Willow Street.
In August and September 2020, police found other mutilated cats in that location.
Police had previously set up a game camera and observed a man in the early morning of Sept. 7, but it was a phone call on April 20 of this year to Wolfeboro police that broke the case open and ultimately led authorities to Elwell.
In the call, a man who said he grew up with Elwell in northeastern Connecticut, but now lived in the Midwest, got an unexpected call from Elwell three days earlier in which Elwell told him he “he was becoming psychotic” and had killed the cats.
Six days later, the man notified Wolfeboro police that Elwell said he wanted to move in with him and that Elwell was “getting bored killing cats.” The caller feared that Elwell might kill a person.
An arrest warrant was issued for Elwell on June 11 and executed two weeks later after he pulled into a parking lot near downtown to call Wolfeboro police to say he was being followed.
After his arrest, Elwell told police he had two kittens and a cat, all alive, in his apartment.
Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found the animals as well as “multiple firearms, ammunition, air soft guns, tactical vests, zip ties, knives, swords, hatchets, a hammer, a computer, and multiple cell phones.”
During an interview, Elwell said, according to the affidavit, that “he drinks a lot of alcohol and when he gets intoxicated, he becomes violent.”
Elwell said that “he’s only killed cats, isn’t suicidal, and doesn’t desire to kill a human,” the affidavit said.