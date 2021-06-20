Portsmouth police are searching for a Wolfeboro man they claim sped away from a traffic stop on Saturday.
David C. Hall, 38, allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Gosling Road at a high rate of speed, Portsmouth police said in a release. An officer attempted to stop Hall’s vehicle, which continued west on the road.
The car entered the U.S. Air Force Base on Pease Boulevard, where Hall took off out of the car. He briefly ran through the secured base before climbing a perimeter fence and running off.
"He briefly ran through the secured base before scaling a perimeter fence and exiting," said Portsmouth Police Sgt. Seth Tondreault in a statement. "Units converged and an exhaustive search was conducted; the subject was not located."
Portsmouth police have an active arrest warrant for Hall for seven offenses, including a felony level drug charge and numerous charges related to his alleged driving behavior.
According to police, Hall is 5'7" and approximately 165 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He has distinctive neck, face and head tattoos. He has a last known address of Wolfeboro, police said.
Anyone with information on Hall's whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 603-436-2145.