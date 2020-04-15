WOLFEBORO -- Police have charged a Wolfeboro woman with violating the governor’s stay-at-home order as well as driving while intoxicated after she crashed her vehicle.
Peggy A. Williams, 72, of Stoneham Road, was also arrested for DWI subsequent offense, driving with a suspended license, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
“The governor’s stay-at-home order makes it very clear that individuals are indeed to stay a home. In matters of extreme negligence and reckless conduct, such as DWI crashes, we will charge any and all violations of the law. In this matter we have done so,” Police Chief Dean Rondeau said.
On April 12 at 2:30 a.m. Wolfeboro police were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Cotton Valley Road.
On arrival, they found a vehicle on its roof and a woman later identified as Williams standing in the wreckage. She suffered a minor head injury and was taken to Huggins Hospital for treatment, and then arrested.
She is scheduled to be arraigned May 20.