LOUDON -- A former Concord woman accused of drunken driving in a crash that killed a 22-year-old in Loudon this past summer is scheduled to appear in court next week.
Maggie Jane Doorlag, 27, was arrested by state police in the hours after the June 23 crash and was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. In October, she was additionally charged with negligent homicide, a charge that alleges she caused the crash that claimed Angelica Lane’s life.
Doorlag, now of 1 Grandview Road in Bow, told police she was on her way home from working at Makris Lobster & Steak House in Concord, when the crash occurred. Her gray 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended Lane’s black 2006 Lexus ES330 that was stopped in the northbound lane of Route 106, attempting to make a left-hand turn into her driveway around 10 p.m.
The force of the impact pushed the Lexus into the southbound lane. Travis Dunn, 29, of Chichester was driving an oncoming silver 2011 Dodge Ram pickup. The investigation found Dunn did not have time to react, with those two vehicles colliding head-on.
A 1-year-old passenger in Dunn’s truck suffered a fractured tibia. According to an affidavit filed by state trooper Kenneth McGrath, he smelled alcohol on Doorlag’s breath and when he asked whether she had had anything to drink that evening she admitted she had. She consented to field sobriety tests, which McGrath determined she failed, resulting in her arrest.
According to the affidavit, police obtained a warrant to obtain samples of Doorlag’s blood; the first blood draw was taken at 2:20 a.m. and the second an hour later.
A dispositional conference, a courtroom meeting between the prosecutor, defense attorney and judge, is scheduled for Jan. 6 at 8:30 a.m., in Merrimack County Superior Court. Typically, a plea offer is made prior to such a hearing and during the meeting the lawyers inform the judge whether they have negotiated a settlement, whether they expect to come to an agreement through further efforts, or whether an agreement is unlikely and the case should be scheduled for trial.
Assistant Merrimack County Attorney Carley Ahern is prosecuting the case. Doorlag is being represented by defense Attorney Mark Sisti of Chichester.
A conviction on a negligent homicide charge alleging drunken driving is punishable by 7.5 to 15 years in prison and a lifetime license revocation, with the ability to reapply after seven years. The aggravated DWI charge is a Class B felony potentially punishable by a maximum penalty of 3.5 to 7 years of imprisonment and license revocation for 12 to 18 months. After completing the revocation period, all drivers convicted of aggravated DWI must maintain an ignition interlock in their vehicles for one to two years.
