MANCHESTER — Police say a woman stabbed a man with a box cutter in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Manchester police responded to a West Street apartment to investigate the report of a stabbing around 4 a.m.
Witnesses near the apartment told officers that they heard a woman yelling and throwing things around an apartment around 3 a.m., then saw a man leave in a car.
Police identified the woman as Brittany Kremers, 20, of Manchester. Officers said she smelled of alcohol when they arrived. Seeing the apartment in disarray, police say they believed there had been a struggle.
Kremers was charged with unlawful possession of alcohol, and taken into protective custody.
Police spoke with the victim later Wednesday morning. He told police Kremers got angry and stabbed him in the leg with a box cutter.
Kremers was additionally charged with first-degree assault.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening and he was treated at a local hospital.
