NORTH HAVERHILL -- Frustrated by the slow pace of her case, the Center Conway woman accused of making a bomb threat against Cannon Mountain Resort and also planting an “infernal machine” at the Littleton district courthouse last year has asked for a new attorney.
Grace Woodham, 30, of Brook Lane, appeared Friday in Grafton County Superior Court, telling Judge Lawrence MacLeod that while her relationship with Jamie Brooks, the managing attorney of the New Hampshire Public Defender’s Orford office, wasn’t broken down, it was strained.
Brooks was appointed by the court to represent Woodham in three separate criminal cases, all, according to court records, linked to her romantic interest in a Franconia man.
Cumulatively, Woodham has been indicted by the Grafton County grand jury on a dozen charges, and has been held without bail since her arrest on June 7 on charges of stalking, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, criminal contempt and possession of a controlled drug (OxyContin).
The grand jury alleged that five days earlier, on June 2, Woodham planted a “chemical-reaction bomb” on the fire escape of the federal building in downtown Littleton. The building is home to the U.S. post office on the first floor and to 2nd Circuit District Division Littleton, on the second.
About a month prior, on May 3, Woodham allegedly sent a letter to the state-owned Cannon Mountain ski area stating "Mother’s day bomb f***Cannon,” with the implication that a bomb would go off there on the holiday. The grand jury indicted Woodham on two counts of criminal threatening.
MacLeod, who last October considered and then denied Woodham’s motion for new counsel in the infernal machine case, asked her whether the relationship between her and Brooks “is still an issue.”
“I’ve been here (in pretrial detention) for eight months,” Woodham replied, “and still no progress in my case.”
Brooks, she said, “seems too busy with his job,” adding that sometimes he was difficult to reach and/or was slow to respond to her inquiries. She said she was also concerned that some evidence “might be lost” because of how her defense case was being handled.
MacLeod told Woodham that he looked at the notice of her hearing on Friday. “You’ve got twelve charges pending against you,” he said, some of which are “serious charges.”
Given those facts, MacLeod said if he granted Woodham’s motion it would take time for her new attorney to “get up to speed.”
After getting Woodham to agree that she wanted to replace Brooks because, in her opinion, he wasn’t acting quickly enough or wasn't responsive enough, but was competent, MacLeod told her that Brooks was simply busy “just like every other defense counsel in this county.”
Woodham replied that, to her, the direction of the case was clear, adding, “I don’t want to wait any longer” in bringing it to trial.
MacLeod said he’d take the matter under advisement and would issue an order shortly.