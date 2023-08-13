The Tyngsboro daycare center employee charged with creating pornographic images of the children she supervises has been released from federal custody.

“Briefly stated, the defendant’s release would pose a risk of danger to another or to the community but that risk can be sufficiently mitigated through a combination of conditions that can reasonably assure the safety of (sic) community,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell wrote in his Friday order.