A North Walpole woman is facing three theft charges for allegedly swapping out the prescription medication of an elderly woman, according to court records.
Kathra Parrott, 65, of 44 Church St., North Walpole, was indicted by the grand jury convened in the Cheshire Superior Court on the three counts of theft by deception.
According to the indictments, Parrott was taking the medication meant for an elderly woman with disabilities, and swapping them out with other pills of the same shape and color.
The indictments accuse Parrott of taking advantage of the alleged victim’s physical condition, because the victim is unable to protect her own interests because of her disability.
Parrott is currently free on personal recognizance bail, and ordered to stay away from the alleged victim. The records filed in court do not make clear where the alleged theft took place. The indictments state the thefts appear to go back to 2018, according to the court records. The case was brought by Alstead Police Chief Stephen Murrell, according to the court records.