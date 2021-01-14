A Bennington woman faces multiple charges after state police claim she stole a van, crashed into a mobile home and led police on a chase before being stopped by tire-deflation devices in Keene.
State police said troopers responded to a report of a van stolen out of a Tire Warehouse location on Rte. 9 in Chesterfield around 1:31 p.m. Thursday. The caller reported a white 2019 Dodge Ram Promaster Van had been stolen and was heading eastbound on Rte. 9 towards Keene.
State police and local officers from the Chesterfield and Keene police departments responded to the area, locating the vehicle in the area of Chesterfield Hill.
According to police, a state trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, which “quickly accelerated away at a high rate of speed,” officials said in a news release.
Officers pursued the van, which police said traveled east on Rte. 9.
“During the pursuit, the operator drove aggressively and recklessly, crossing into oncoming traffic, driving off the roadway, and at one point colliding with a mobile home that was being hauled as part of an oversized load transport,” state police said in a news release.
State troopers and Keene officers successfully deployed tire-deflation devices in two separate locations, and the van was stopped at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 101 in Keene.
The driver, identified by state police as Angela Elliott, 33, of Bennington, was taken into custody without incident. Elliott was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and disobeying an officer.
Elliott refused bail and is being held pending arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court on Friday.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Noah Sanctuary via Troop C dispatch at 603-223-8494 or via email at Noah.R.Sanctuary@dos.nh.gov.