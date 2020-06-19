A Nashua woman was arrested Friday morning following a police chase in a stolen pickup truck that ended in Epping after some tense moments as she barreled through a construction zone where crews are installing a new gas line.
Amanda N. Hartness, 32, is facing felony charges of reckless conduct and receiving stolen property, and disobeying an officer, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle -- all misdemeanors.
According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began shortly after 7:30 a.m. after a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a red Ford F-250 pickup truck driving erratically on Route 1 in Hampton.
After calling in the license plate, the deputy learned from Rockingham County dispatch that the truck had just been reported stolen from a residence in Hampton Falls, authorities said.
The driver of the truck, identified as Hartness, allegedly refused to stop and continued traveling west on Route 101.
After getting off the highway at Exit 8 in Brentwood, Hartness headed west on Route 27 into Epping at high speed.
The direction of travel worried police as construction crews were in the area working on the installation of a new gas line for Unitil. The road through the construction zone narrows to a single lane.
“Our biggest concern was everybody’s safety at the construction zone, whether it be construction workers, detail officers, flaggers or the motor vehicles that were driving through,” Epping police Capt. Jason Newman said.
Newman said police were notified of the construction zone and reduced speed to end the pursuit out of safety concerns.
“I didn’t want anybody to pursue her into the construction zone,” Newman said.
Police backed off to the point where they lost sight of the truck, but Newman said Hartness continued at high speed.
Flaggers and construction workers were warned of the onrushing truck, which then plowed through traffic cones before finally being stopped by an Epping officer working the construction detail.
No one was injured.
Hartness was arrested without incident and was being held without bail at Rockingham County jail.
“The officers out there did a great job shutting everything down and getting cars and construction workers out of the way. We’re very fortunate that it ended peacefully and nobody got hurt,” Newman said.
In addition to the help from Epping police, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New Hampshire State Police Troop A and Brentwood police and fire departments.