A homeless woman is facing several charges after police claim she grabbed “nips” of alchohol and ran before assaulting a clerk outside a state liquor store in Manchester on Monday.
According to Manchester police, around 5:45 p.m. Monday officers responded to the New Hampshire State Liquor Store at 68 Elm St. for a reported robbery.
An employee told police a woman banned from entering the store had entered the premises.
The woman, identified by police as Beth Whittaker, 27, of no fixed address in Manchester. Police said when the employee attempted to approach Whittaker, she allegedly grabbed roughly 10 “nips” — small bottles of alcohol — and ran out of the store.
The employee followed Whittaker out of the store and asked her to return the merchandise, police said. According to police, Whittaker then threw some of the bottles on the ground, and as the employee started picking them up, Whittaker allegedly punched the store clerk in the head.
Whittaker was charged with robbery and criminal trespass. She was also found to have an active arrest warrant out of Hillsborough Superior Court North for failure to appear in court.
Whittaker was held without bail. Her court date has yet to be determined.
Whittaker was arrested on several charges after she allegedly hit a convenience store clerk in the nose with a wine bottle at the Keneco Gas Station at 570 Elm St. in May 2019.