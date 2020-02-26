A Peterborough woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly pushing the head of an elderly woman onto a counter during an argument at the Peterborough Town Library, according to Police Chief Scott Guinard.
Maria Krasinski, 37, turned herself in to police Monday night on a warrant charging her with simple assault and disorderly conduct, Guinard said. The charges stem from an incident that took place last week moments before a town hall meeting with U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster on the evening of Feb. 19.
Guinard said the incident does not appear to be connected to the Kuster visit. Instead, he said, Krasinski became engaged in a dispute with a 72-year-old woman while they were both in the library and the tensions escalated.
“There was some shouting and screaming,” Guinard said.
Guinard said it is not clear what caused the dispute, but Krasinski ended up pushing the elderly woman’s face onto the counter. Police were called and officers spoke to both women, but no arrest was made at the library.
“It was not a situation where we could make a warrantless arrest,” he said.
Instead, Krasinski turned herself in after police obtained an arrest warrant on Tuesday. She is currently free on personal recognizance bail, and due for her arraignment in the Jaffrey-Peterborough District Court in April.