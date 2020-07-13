A 38-year-old homeless woman who allegedly attacked a person in the woods behind the train station in Dover has been charged with second-degree assault.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the Dover Transportation Center at 33 Chestnut St. after it was reported that a woman was covered in blood and screaming.
Police found the woman on First Street. She had two cuts on her left arm, according to a news release.
The woman reported that she knew her assailant and that they were wearing a black T-shirt with roses on it.
Officers found Bobbi Jean Standley in the wooded area behind the train station and say she fit the description provided.
Standley told police she had been involved in a physical altercation with the woman, but claimed the woman fell on broken glass. Officers found a “significant amount of blood, but no broken glass,” according to the news release.
A witness told police Standley was holding a knife earlier in the day and that she walked to the river immediately following the altercation.
Police have not yet recovered the weapon.
Standley was arrested and released on personal recognizance bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned at Strafford County Superior Court on Aug. 20.
If she is convicted, Standley could be sentenced to 3½ to 7 years in prison.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Dover police at 742-4646.