LONDONDERRY -- Police arrested a Subway manager for allegedly groping a male employee.
Lyne Caron, 36, of Derry was charged with two counts of sexual assault by sexual contact, both Class A misdemeanors.
According to the arrest warrant, a 30-year-old man employed at the Subway at 10 Nashua Road in Londonderry went to the police station the day after the alleged Nov 19 assault.
He claimed that about 6:30 p.m., Caron reached behind with her back to his front and grabbed him outside his clothing and inside his pants while he was at the front counter.
He told police Caron then texted him saying, “It’s on!!! No joke but I am still your boss… so please don’t use this. I am ready for you. Are you ready for me?”
About an hour and a half before the alleged groping, the 30-year-old said Caron invited him to her home. He told police he wanted to be polite so he said he would think about it.
Two employees working at the time did not witness the incident and the Subway Corporate Office informed police that security cameras in the store were not recording at the time.
When Officer Jonathan Cruz and Detective Narciso Garcia Jr. interviewed Caron at the Subway on Nov. 24, Caron confessed to touching the employee both inside and outside his clothing.
She said she and the employee had been flirting since he was hired two weeks prior to the incident, and she would not have groped him if she thought it was unwanted, according to the warrant.
“I pretty much live here. I have needs, too,” Caron told police during the interview.
Two female employees interviewed by police said the alleged victim was very flirtatious with several women working at the restaurant.
The arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 6. The Derry Police Department served the warrant at Caron's home on Saturday. She was also wanted on an electronic bench warrant for an unrelated motor-vehicle-related matter.
Caron is to be arraigned Jan. 29 at Derry District Court.