MANCHESTER — City police are looking for two men after a woman said they burst into her West Side apartment early Thursday, ordered her to the ground, then allegedly fired a shot at a witness.
According to Manchester police, around 9:15 a.m. Thursday officers responded to 11 Third St. for a report of a gunshot. Upon arrival, police interviewed several witnesses who reported hearing a commotion on the second floor and a “bang” noise that sounded like a gunshot.
According to police, a woman told officers she was inside a second-floor apartment when she heard a bang on the door. She said the door “burst open” and two men came in, one with a gun, and ordered her to the floor. The woman said she yelled for help and people on the third floor started to come downstairs.
Another witness told police he was on the third floor when he heard a commotion on the second and came downstairs to see what was going on. He told officers he saw a man in the threshold of a second-floor apartment. The witness said the man turned toward him, fired one shot and left.
The witness was not injured. Police found a shell casing on the second floor. No injuries were reported.
Manchester police performed a K9 tracking search of the area, but were unable to locate the two men involved.
According to police, the man with the gun is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-9-inches to 6-feet tall, with a ski mask covering his face below his eyes, wearing dark pants, dark shirt, gloves and a hood, which was up. No description of the second man was given.
Police said this does not appear to be a random incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711, or the Crimeline at 624-4040.