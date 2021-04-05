DERRY -- Authorities have identified the woman found dead inside a Mount Pleasant Street home badly damaged by fire Sunday night, but it's unclear how she died.
A victim believed to be Lynn Marie Viana, 53, was found dead inside the 27 Pleasant St. home that is owned by her spouse, Manoel Viana, 57, homicide prosecutors said.
Manoel suffered injuries and was evacuated from the burning house by three Derry police officers who forced their way in and found him on the kitchen floor, according to a statement released Monday afternoon by New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young.
Smoke and fire prevented the first responders from returning to the interior, and Mrs. Viana's body was found by Derry firefighters after they extinguished the fire.
It's unclear how either of the two were injured. The latest statement said gunshots were heard before the home became engulfed in flames. And emergency radio broadcasts shortly after the outbreak of the fire said a victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Homicide prosecutors have called the woman's death suspicious.
The body of Mrs. Viana will be scheduled for an autopsy, but authorities did not say when that will occur. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. In the statement, she is listed as a former Derry resident.
Mr. Viana is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Boston hospital. Authorities are asking anyone within information about the whereabouts of Mr. Viana on Sunday to contact Derry police at 432-6111. They are also asking anyone in the neighborhood with security systems to contact the police department.
Three Derry police officers were injured as they removed Mr. Viana from the structure. They are Nathan Lavoie, Collin Kennedy and Nikita Tomnyuk. They were treated at a local hospital and sent home. They are expected to return to work when scheduled.
A series of emergency radio broadcasts Sunday night depict the ongoing nature of the fire.
- At 10:09 p.m., emergency broadcasts said fire was showing at 23 Mt. Pleasant St. and reports said people were trapped.
- Two minutes later, the firefighting command requested multiple ambulances.
- Then at 10:15 p.m., the command reported a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
- At 12:24 a.m., authorities called for the state Fire Marshal's Office.
- About 90 minutes later, the fire had rekindled on the second floor.