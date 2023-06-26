UBER-SHOOTING

Daniel Piedra, right, with brother Ruben in 1987.  
UBER-SHOOTING

Daniel Piedra with his wife, Ana, and nephew.  

Three weeks into his new job as an Uber driver in El Paso, Daniel Piedra was shot in the head multiple times after police said his passenger, who had seen a traffic sign that said "Juarez, Mexico," wrongly believed she was being kidnapped and driven to another country.

Piedra, 52, had been on life support at a Texas hospital since the June 16 shooting. But when doctors said he would have to remain on a ventilator forever, Piedra's loved ones, who had been praying for a miracle, decided to let him go.