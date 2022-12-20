Overdose death

Jillian Duggan is seen in Carroll County Superior Court on Tuesday where she pleaded guilty to providing the fentanyl that on Jan. 30 caused the overdose death of Ashlie Hersom in Conway.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

OSSIPEE — A Rhode Island woman with New Hampshire roots was sentenced Tuesday to between 12-24 years in prison for providing what prosecutor’s described as “high potency” fentanyl that on Jan. 30 caused the overdose death of a single mother of two in Conway.

Ashlie Hersom, 34, died after ingesting fentanyl that, according to court records and Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes, was provided by Jillian B. Duggan, 32, of 11 Bond St., Providence, Rhode Island.