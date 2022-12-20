OSSIPEE — A Rhode Island woman with New Hampshire roots was sentenced Tuesday to between 12-24 years in prison for providing what prosecutor’s described as “high potency” fentanyl that on Jan. 30 caused the overdose death of a single mother of two in Conway.
Ashlie Hersom, 34, died after ingesting fentanyl that, according to court records and Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes, was provided by Jillian B. Duggan, 32, of 11 Bond St., Providence, Rhode Island.
Duggan, whose lawyer said she was originally from the Conway area, obtained the fentanyl in Massachusetts and took it with her to Maine, where she later gave it to two men who delivered it to Hersom by placing it in her mailbox.
Hersom was “an amazing single mom,” said her mother, Robin Foster, in a statement read into the record by a victim’s advocate. “It was not her (Hersom’s) time” said Foster, who added that, “I can’t go into her room.”
“You took my daughter’s life,” Foster told Duggan. “There is no forgiveness for such a loss.”
Duggan said, “I do pray for them (Hersom’s family) to forgive me.” She apologized and said she was ready to accept the “full consequences” of her actions.
Duggan said she was an addict who had relapsed and sold drugs to support her habit.
Tynes dismissed that idea, and said she was “profiteering” from the sale of drugs. He said Duggan knew how powerful the fentanyl she provided to Hersom was, even taking the precaution of warning one of the men who brought it to Hersom, that she should not take the drugs while alone.
Even after learning of Hersom’s death, Duggan continued to deal drugs, said Tynes, which is why he was recommending that Duggan serve between 15 and 30 years in prison, with two years suspended from both the minimum and maximum.
After hearing from Tynes and defense attorney John MacLachlan, who sought a five-year minimum sentence for his client, Carroll County Superior Court Judge Mark D. Attorri took a brief recess and returned with a sentence that he noted tended more toward the state’s recommendation.
He ordered Duggan to serve 12-24 years in the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women, with three years suspended from both ends of the term. He also ruled that, pending good behavior, Duggan could be eligible for up to 21 months of “earned-time reductions.”
“It’s the best, most just sentence that I think I can come up with,” Attorri explained, adding that his heart went out to Hersom, whose children were now being taken care of by Foster — which is why Foster was unable to be in court on Tuesday.
Similarly, Attorri said he had compassion for Duggan, who has a child, and who has cooperated fully with authorities since her arrest in April.
Regardless, “We have simply got to send the message that this will not be dealt with leniently,” Attorri said.