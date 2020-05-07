A Newport woman behind a drug-dealing ring that reportedly brought a substantial amount of bath salts, fentanyl and other drugs into Sullivan County was sentenced this week to up to 20 years in prison.
Elizabeth Ball, 25, pleaded guilty in Sullivan Superior Court in Newport on Wednesday to a charge that she was a drug enterprise leader.
Ball was arrested in October as part of a police investigation that saw dozens of suspected drug dealers busted. Ball, however, was at the center of an alleged organization that allegedly includes Matthew Roy, 40, of Claremont, Brian Coleman, 48, of Claremont, and Megan Horsfield, 30, of Corydon, according to court records. Coleman also pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to sell controlled drugs. Coleman was subsequently sentenced to 12 months at the Sullivan County House of Corrections, a three-year term of probation, and a recommendation for the Sullivan County TRAILS program, according to court records.
Ball was further convicted of felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in an amount greater than 5 grams, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in an amount less than one ounce. She was sentenced 3-7 seven years on the aggravated driving while intoxicated charge and 4-10 years on the possession with intent to distribute fentanyl charge. Those sentences will run concurrently, according to court records.
Ball was also sentenced to a 5- to 10-year term on the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in an amount less than one ounce. That sentence was suspended for a period of 20 years, conditioned upon good behavior, and would be served consecutively if imposed. Ball also received a second suspended state prison term of 3½ to 7 years, to be served consecutively, if imposed, because she committed the drug enterprise conduct while on conditions of release out of Sullivan Superior Court, according to court records.
Ball was initially arrested on May 9, 2019, by the New Hampshire State Police, after an investigation into a serious motor vehicle accident. She was reportedly found to be the operator of a single vehicle that left the roadway and came to a rest against a tree, according to court records. Ball was determined to be impaired by methamphetamine and/or opiates at the time of the accident.
Police obtained a search warrant and found a large quantity of substances that contained the controlled drugs fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Ball was then arrested again during the October drug bust. According to indictments filed in the case, Ball is alleged to have negotiated with someone known as “Maria” for the purchase of large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs, according to the indictment. Ball supplied the drugs to Roy and Coleman to sell, according to the indictments. Roy sold some drugs to an undercover informant working with law enforcement, the indictments state.
Ball would travel to an unknown location to purchase the drugs from “Maria,” the indictments state, and then coordinated with the others on the distribution of the drugs, according to the court records.
Ball mused with one alleged witness about a succession plan for her operation if she were unable to continue, the court records state. After she was arrested in October, Ball contacted Horsfield from the Sullivan County House of Corrections to discuss how to dispose of the money and drugs left after the raids, according to the court records.