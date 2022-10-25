An Enfield woman has been sentenced to a year in jail for stealing money from her cognitively impaired mother and spending it on herself at restaurants, bars and spas.
Debra Bailey, 58, pleaded guilty on Monday in Grafton County Superior Court to a felony count of financial exploitation of an elderly adult.
According to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, in 2017 Bailey was appointed legal guardian to oversee the finances of her 76-year-old mother with dementia. As such, Bailey was obligated to “prudently” manage her mother’s financial affairs and was prohibited from using her mother’s money for herself, officials said.
However, Bailey took nearly $46,000 of her mother’s money between late 2017 and mid-2019, spending the money at restaurants, bars, coffee shops, salons and spas, the news release said.
The court sentenced Bailey to 12 months in the House of Correction and ordered her to pay $45,957.93 in restitution to her mother’s estate.
After serving her sentence, Bailey will be on probation for two years, and is barred from serving in any fiduciary capacity for any individual, officials said.
The Attorney General’s Office urged anyone who knows someone who has been the victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation to contact police and the state Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 1-800-949-0470.