A woman being held at the Valley Street jail on drug charges was found dead in her cell Sunday night, according to the Hillsborough County Corrections Department.
Jessica Cook, who was believed to be homeless, was found about 10:55 p.m. According to a preliminary review, the death was not suspicious, according to a statement Monday.
But the Manchester Fire Department, which usually accompanies ambulances, was dispatched to the jail three times on Monday -- at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m and shortly before 2 p.m.
Officials were not immediately available to provide more information. The Valley Street jail is the nickname for the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, which houses people awaiting trial in Hillsborough County as well as people sentenced for a year or less.
Sunday was Cook's third day at the jail. She was being held there on cash bail.
"The Hillsborough County Department of Corrections and the Superintendent express their condolences to Ms. Cooks family," the jail said in a statement.
Superintendent Joseph Costanzo said the New Hampshire Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy. No evidence of contraband was found in her cell.
Cook's charges did not involve violence, so she normally would not be jailed before trial. But online court records show a consistent pattern of Cook not showing up for court dates. After several no-shows, a judge ordered her jailed on $1,000 bail.
Cook was arrested in September on charges of felony drug possession and misdemeanor prescription possession. She was scheduled for an October arraignment but apparently did not appear. Four days after the arraignment date, Superior Court Judge Will Delker issued a warrant for her arrest.
Hillsborough County deputies found her the following month and she was again released on her own recognizance.
In February, Delker issued another warrant, and in April authorities apprehended her again. She didn't appear for a May arraignment, and another round of warrant, arrest and personal recognizance bail followed.
On Thursday, deputies arrested Cook again and the following day Delker ordered her held on $1,000 cash bail.