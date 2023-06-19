Valley Street Jail

Corrections officers assist paramedics tending to a woman who was removed on a stretcher from the Valley Street Jail in Manchester on June 19, 2023.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A woman being held at the Valley Street jail on drug charges was found dead in her cell Sunday night, according to the Hillsborough County Corrections Department.

Jessica Cook, who was believed to be homeless, was found about 10:55 p.m. According to a preliminary review, the death was not suspicious, according to a statement  Monday.

Jessica Cook

