Woman reports being assaulted while walking on South Mammoth Road Mark Hayward Nov 19, 2021 A woman has reported that a stranger tried to grab her Thursday afternoon as she walked along South Mammoth Road, Manchester police said.The incident took place near the junction of Philip's Glen Drive to Mammoth in a suburban area of the city.The woman told police that a man approached her in a pickup truck, asked if she needed a ride, grabbed her arm and reached for a child in a stroller.She kicked him, he got back into the truck and drove off.She described him as a middle aged Hispanic man. He was thin, had brown eyes, a short buzz cut and mustache. The truck was possibly a white, older-model Nissan with rust on the passenger side door.Anyone in the area at the time or who has information should call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.