A woman has reported that a stranger tried to grab her Thursday afternoon as she walked along South Mammoth Road, Manchester police said.

The incident took place near the junction of Philip's Glen Drive to Mammoth in a suburban area of the city.

The woman told police that a man approached her in a pickup truck, asked if she needed a ride, grabbed her arm and reached for a child in a stroller.

She kicked him, he got back into the truck and drove off.

She described him as a middle aged Hispanic man. He was thin, had brown eyes, a short buzz cut and mustache. The truck was possibly a white, older-model Nissan with rust on the passenger side door.

Anyone in the area at the time or who has information should call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.