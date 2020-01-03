MANCHESTER -- A worker at Catholic Medical Center had her purse robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, Manchester police said.
Police said the robbery took place about 6 p.m. in the employee parking lot.
The victim told police she crossed the sky bridge and had entered the employee lot when a vehicle pulled up behind her. A man jumped out of the car, showed a gun, grabbed her purse, returned to the car and drove off.
The robber was a white man with a gray beard who wore a dark jacket and pants with a winter hat. Anyone with information can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.