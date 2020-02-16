OSSIPEE -- A Carroll County woman who was expected to plead guilty to fatally shooting a man earlier this month has been given a reprieve because of her ill health, according to court documents.
Ann Marie Sargent, 70, of Effingham, has filed notice that she intends to admit that she brought a loaded .38-caliber handgun to a confrontation with Robert Dishman on Nov. 28, 2016. During the dispute the gun was discharged and Dishman, 63, was struck in the chest, dying the same day while being prepared for surgery after being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, according to authorities.
On Feb. 3, the day Sargent was expected to appear in Carroll County Superior Court, her public defender, Caroline Smith, filed a motion seeking a continuance. In the motion, Smith detailed that the hearing had been scheduled in February to allow Sargent to undergo rehabilitation after her surgery removing her knee and fusing her leg.
Sargent, who has twice appeared in court confined to a wheelchair, has improved mobility and can move with a walker, Smith wrote. But while her client has recovered from her orthopedic woes, Smith said, in December Sargent’s overall health condition worsened and testing revealed it had to do with her heart. A cardiologist has prescribed medication without improvement and surgery may be needed, the motion says.
“Given that Ms. Sargent is in the middle of diagnosis and treatment of a very serious condition, and the very real possibility that Ms. Sargent will go to prison as a result of the sentencing, a continuance is necessary to adequately diagnose and treat her heart condition before the sentencing,” Smith wrote.
Sargent was initially charged with negligent homicide and manslaughter. According to court filings, prosecutor Keith Blair has agreed to dismiss the more serious manslaughter charge in exchange for a plea to the lesser count. Negligent homicide is potentially punishable by a 3.5- to 7-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine. If she had been convicted of manslaughter, Sargent could have faced a maximum sentence of 30 years.
A new date for her sentencing has not been set.
Before Sargent filed notice that she planned to plead guilty to negligent homicide, the judge ruled the state’s chief medical examiner could testify about her conclusions regarding the distance from which the victim was fatally shot and the position he could have been in when the handgun was fired.
The defense attorney had challenged the findings of Dr. Jennie Duval, arguing that Duval's conclusions were faulty because she is not a ballistics expert and did not conduct any ballistic testing. The attorney also argued that the pathologist had insufficient evidence regarding the decedent’s arm span to draw the conclusions that she did.
Smith asserted that in order for Duval to develop a reliable scientific opinion she would need to know how long the victim’s arms were, if he had been in a lunge position with his arms wrapped around the gun when it discharged. Smith argued that Duval did not consider the amount of gunshot residue deposited by this specific gun and ammunition on the clothing or body at the distance calculated for the reach of the decedent.
Judge Amy Ignatius held that the issues raised by the defense, including that Duval did not have a precise measurement of the victim’s arm span, could be the topic of cross examination before a jury.