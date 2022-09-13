A New York woman was sentenced to four months in federal prison for disruptive behavior that led an American Airlines flight to be diverted last year. An indictment accused her of assaulting a fellow passenger and intimidating a flight attendant, and Arizona police said at the time she had used a racial slur and spat on a passenger who confronted her in her first-class seat.

Kelly Pichardo, 32, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight crew and will serve 36 months of supervised release following her prison term, the Justice Department announced Friday. She will also have to pay American Airlines $9,123 in restitution.