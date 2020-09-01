MANCHESTER -- A woman suffered a gunshot wound overnight Monday at a Center City location marred by past shootings, according to police.
Police said a shooting victim arrived at Elliot Hospital about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Police located a crime scene at the corner of Union and Auburn streets, where the Dollar Deluxe store is located. Over the past year, the corner has been the location of several shootings.
Police found six shell casings at the Auburn South Back Street alley. Descriptions of the shooters were vague, they said in a statement.
Possibly two black men were involved, both wearing hoodies and both with guns, police said. They said the shooting does not appear to have been random and that the public is not believed to be in danger.
Police said they received another report of gunshots shortly after 3 a.m. at Maple and Concord streets. Police investigated but found no evidence of shots fired.