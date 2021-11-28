Woman stabbed in Bow, man taken into custody By Jonathan Phelps New Hampshire Union Leader Jon Phelps Author email Nov 28, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bow Sunday morning, police said.Just before 11:45 am., officers were called to a Bow Bog Road home on a report of a disturbance.A woman had been stabbed in the neck and taken to Concord Hospital with serious physical injuries, according to Police Chief Ken Miller.Terrance Sleweon was taken into custody. Charges are still pending, the chief said. Sleweon had warrants out of the Rochester Police Department and the Hillsborough County Superior Court south.The New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit assisted Bow police at the scene.Miller said there is no risk to the public and said the stabbing was an isolated incident between two known individuals.This incident remains under investigation.If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the Bow Police Department at 603-223-3950. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular DWI License Revocations Autopsy determines Elijah Lewis, 5, was a homicide victim Lyme man charged with murdering his cousin in Orford Former counselor at boys' camp on Lake Winnipesaukee indicted for sexually abusing camper Man in custody after police standoff in south Manchester Bicyclist killed in Salisbury hit-and-run; camper dislodged, truck flees and later found in NH Lyme man pleads not guilty in murder of cousin Two Massachusetts men, New Hampshire man charged in connection with killing of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero in Maine Man with meat cleaver charged with attempted murder Authorities respond to 'untimely death' in Derry Request News Coverage