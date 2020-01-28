LEBANON — Police say a woman treated herself to a $1,000 shopping spree in the West Lebanon retail district using a stolen credit card.
The woman used the stolen card at numerous establishments in West Lebanon through the day on Jan. 12, according to police. Her total bill ended up at more than $1,000, police say. Police say that the card was stolen from a victim in Woodstock, Vt.
Police were able to obtain video surveillance images of the suspect, as well as the car she drove. Police say the car appears to be a Subaru sedan.
Police are now asking for help in identifying the woman seen the in the surveillance photograph. People are asked to contact Lebanon Police Officer Amy Jerome at 448-1212. Information can also be submitted anonymously to the department’s Tip Line, 448-CLUE, or online at LebanonNH.gov/CLUE.