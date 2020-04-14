MANCHESTER -- Rescued by police from inside a locked apartment, a woman reported that her alleged kidnapper struck her with a mallet several times, apparently until a missing telephone was located, according to city police.
The woman was rescued after police broke down the door of Apartment No. 4 at 381 Chestnut St. on Monday night, according to police accounts filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Two men inside the apartment at the time -- Haitham Bol, 31, and Joel Santana Roman, 37 -- face charges of kidnapping and resisting arrest. Santana Roman also is charged with second-degree assault involving the woman.
The victim told police he struck her on the face, thigh and foot, and she had multiple bruises on her face, police said.
According to court affidavits, police arrived at the apartment but could not initially gain access. Bol would not open the door for them, but police forcibly gained entry about an hour after the initial call fearing for the woman's safety.
Inside, police found two women who alleged that Santana Roman also had locked them in the bedroom and told them to be quiet because police were at the door.
"(They) both stated that they did not feel free to leave at any time because of Joel [Santana Roman] telling them they were 'gonna stay in there' until he located a missing phone," an affidavit reads.
Neither Santana Roman, whose address is listed as the New Horizons shelter, nor Bol, of 504 Clay St., are listed as living at the Chestnut Street apartment.
The women told police that another man who does live in the apartment had ordered the Bol and Santana Roman to keep the women in the apartment and not let them leave.