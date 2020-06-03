Durham police have reached a plea deal with a Manchester woman charged with filing a false report to law enforcement after she claimed she was drugged during an off-campus fraternity event at the University of New Hampshire.
Olivia LeClerc has agreed to undergo mental health counseling and complete 40 hours of community service, according to Durham Deputy Police Chief Rene Kelley.
LeClerc was accused of presenting police with a forged drug test which showed she had benzodiazepines in her system after an investigation revealed that no one at the Kappa Sigma social held during the last week of February drank beverages with Xanax in them.
LeClerc’s attorney said on Wednesday that the event traumatized the 20-year-old woman, who has been harassed online since news of her arrest became public.
Tom Reid represents LeClerc and said the woman truly believed her drink had been spiked at the social. LeClerc blacked out and became violently ill, requiring her to be sent to a local emergency room, Reid said.
Reid said LeClerc was not alone in feeling there was something wrong with the beverages being served during the Kappa Sigma social with her sorority.
“From the sorority, 18 members had reached out telling the sorority president that they drank the 'jungle juice’ and didn’t feel well afterward. They knew something was wrong with it,” Reid said.
Reading from police documents, Reid said that of the 18 women, six reportedly sought medical attention.
Reid said LeClerc and her family have a message for other young people who attend parties: Do not drink common-sourced beverages.
“We hope this can be used to reaffirm the important message to young people who choose to drink alcohol – avoid open-source beverages, and do not take drinks from others if you don’t know what is in it. There can be dangerous consequences,” Reid said.
Kappa Sigma was placed on suspension by the chapter’s national organization following the incident. UNH is almost finished their investigation, according to spokesperson Erika Mantz.
According to the college’s policies related to social events, the purchase or use of bulk quantity of common sources of alcoholic beverages, including punch, is prohibited.