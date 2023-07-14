A homeless woman who jumped in the Merrimack River last month and was presumed drowned was found alive and taken into custody by authorities Friday, officials said.
In a social media post, Hillsborough County Sheriff Christopher Connelly said his deputies arrested Elise Poirier, 27, in an apartment on Manchester’s West Side early Friday, after receiving a tip on her whereabouts from the public.
Poirer was taken into custody without incident, officials said. She is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.
Officials say Poirier jumped into the Merrimack River the evening of June 29 as sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest her. She swam for a while and floated on her back until deputies lost sight of her.
The following day, search boats combed the river and its banks about five miles downstream from the Granite Street bridge, where Poirier entered the water. Search officials noted the swift, rain-swollen current and said they saw no evidence she had gotten out of the river.
Poirier had strong ties to the Manchester homeless community, a statement from the sheriff read.
Poirier was wanted for missing Superior Court hearings in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties on multiple charges, mainly for possession-level felonies involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Online Superior Court filings include a single charge of theft, a single charge of heroin sale, several drug possession charges and numerous no-shows for court appearances. She has no history of violent crime.