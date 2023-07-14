Elise Poirier

A homeless woman who jumped in the Merrimack River last month and was presumed drowned was found alive and taken into custody by authorities Friday, officials said.

In a social media post, Hillsborough County Sheriff Christopher Connelly said his deputies arrested Elise Poirier, 27, in an apartment on Manchester’s West Side early Friday, after receiving a tip on her whereabouts from the public.