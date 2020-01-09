MILTON – A woman who called the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families to report that a local man had engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse with a 9-year-old girl says people should not be scared to reach out to authorities to protect children.
Regina Micciulla, who was also identified in a police affidavit as Regina Deery, said on Thursday, “We all need to be a village and hold each other accountable.”
Micciulla had known the girl’s mother for as long as the child had been alive and said she didn’t know how serious her friend’s problems at home were until she moved into the Milton area.
In mid-August, the girl’s mother told Micciulla that Shane Tobiasson, 32, had both her children “play naked time” and that he had a “daddy daughter fantasy.”
“She told me all of the little details about everything he did and I was like, ‘I really don’t want to know this,’ and then she was still talking with him and she was still involved with him and I was like, ‘You need to report this,’” Micciulla said.
The girl’s mother assured Micciulla that it had been reported to police and was being taken care of, but then when the children were not enrolled in school, Micciulla reported the alleged sexual abuse to DCYF in October.
“I kind of stewed about it for a while and I talked to a couple of my friends and I was like, ‘I really just don’t know what to do and I don’t want to do this to her, but I don’t know what to do, these girls are not getting any help,’” Micciulla said.
On Oct. 16, a Milton police officer met with officials from DCYF at an apartment on White Mountain Highway.
Further investigation led to an in-person interview at the Child Advocacy Center, where the girl explained what happened, according to court documents.
Tobiasson was arrested and is being held with no bail at Strafford County House of Corrections in Dover on four special felony charges and a Class B felony charge related to the case. He faces 25 years to life in prison on each of the four special felonies.
Assistant County Attorney Chelsea Lane said on Thursday that investigators are still working to see if additional charges against Tobiasson are appropriate. Officials are also investigating the girl’s mother to see if charges against her should be brought forward, Lane said.
Micciulla said even though she lost a friend and will likely never see the children again, it was worth it to make sure they were safe.
“I was molested when I was a kid, and I know how it feels,” Micciulla said.
DCYF officials say that they receive more than 20,000 reports of suspected child abuse and neglect annually.
According to the DCYF website, any person who suspects that a child under the age of 18 has been abused or neglected must report it under New Hampshire law.
To report child abuse or neglect, call 603-271-6562.
