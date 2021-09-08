Woman with 3 kids in SUV charged with DWI after Manchester crash Staff Report Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Lizania Joseph Hamel,Heather Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 24-year-old woman with three children in her SUV was charged with drunk driving after hitting a utility pole in Manchester Tuesday night.Police said when officers arrived just before 8 p.m., the vehicle was lodged against a fence near 149 Second St., close to the broken pole.Crying children were outside the vehicle.The children were taken to Elliot Hospital for evaluation, but none suffered serious injuries, police said. An adult passenger was also in the SUV.Lizania Joseph was charged with aggravated DUI as well as three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Joseph was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 13. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular 9 people facing felonies in Walmart shoplifting, theft incidents Police: Manchester man tried to film under girl's skirt at Mall of NH Manchester man charged after allegedly driving 135 mph with two young kids in car Captured Rhode Island fugitive clocked at 113 mph, crashed after tires deflated Maine motorcyclist charged with negligent homicide after Conway crash Customer suffers life-threatening injuries at 7-Eleven melee in Manchester Man arrested for August murder in Nashua Accused killer showed up to claim SUV hours after murder, say Nashua police Man reportedly shot at vehicle with family inside during apparent road rage incident ISIS militant admits involvement in torture, killings of American hostages Request News Coverage